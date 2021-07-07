Within the first 12 months of enrolling in Medicare Part B, users are entitled to a free Welcome to Medicare preventive visit, which includes:
- A review of the patient's medical and social history
- Education and counseling about preventive services
- Height, weight and blood pressure measurements
- A calculation of body mass index
- A vision test
- A review of potential risk for depression and level of safety
- An offer to talk about creating advance directives
- A written plan letting the patient know which screenings, shots, and other preventive services are needed
The Welcome to Medicare preventive visit could uncover health issues users were unaware of that require timely treatment.
People on Medicare are also eligible for a free Annual Wellness Visit. These exams are critical to keeping users' medical information up to date, helping them stay healthy and creating or updating a plan of action to address health issues.
Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 for more information about Medicare’s wellness exams.