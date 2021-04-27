The Owatonna Eagles announced the winners of three $1,000 awards and four $500 awards from the 2021 Don Tuerk Memorial Scholarship.
Machayla Millhouse, an elementary education major at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Hailey Cochran, studying to be a physician’s assistant at Riverland College, and Abigal Webster, a biology major at St. Thomas, will all received $1,000 awards.
Courtney Technau, studying in the nursing program at Riverland College, Landan Meier, studying to be an electrical lineman at DCTC, Libby Janka, attending RCTC with a major in nursing, and Josiah Hedenstein, majoring in law enforcement at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, each received $500 awards.
The funding for these awards is from the Don Tuerk Endowment. Tuerk was a community-minded Owatonna native, long-time Eagles member and Owatonna fireman.