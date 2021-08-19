Law enforcement will be on the roads as the Labor Day holiday approaches. Troopers, deputies and officers will be working to prevent a tragic end to summer fun by stopping impaired driving across Minnesota.
An impaired driving campaign runs Aug. 20 through Sept. 6 and includes extra patrols, awareness and education.
DWIs are increasing compared with last year and the campaign’s goal is to stop bad choices from jeopardizing lives as people celebrate the end of summer.
There were 15,154 DWIs reported as of Aug. 16 compared with 14,349 at the same time in 2020.
“Safe, sober choices behind the wheel will prevent an unfortunate end to summer on so many levels,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “If you choose to drive impaired, take your pick of potential consequences. Getting arrested. Losing your license. Paying higher insurance fees. Facing lifelong, serious injuries and medical bills. Killing yourself or someone else. We want Minnesotans to celebrate the end of summer at the lake, at the cabin, in the backyard, wherever you love to relax for the holiday. To keep it fun and safe, plan a sober ride before getting together.”
Long-term trends show Minnesotans are increasingly aware that drinking and driving don’t mix, but DWIs are increasing this year after pandemic-related shutdowns last year helped curb impaired driving.
DWI arrests dropped from 29,479 in 2011 to 22,653 in 2020, a 23 percent decrease, and fewer motorists are losing their lives due to alcohol.
Numbers show 79 people died in drunken driving-related crashes in 2020 compared with 136 people in 2011, a 42 percent decline.
More than half of all traffic deaths in the 1960s were related to drinking and driving.
In 2020, drunk driving-related deaths were 20 percent of all traffic fatalities in Minnesota.