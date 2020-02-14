Jostens employees donate $17,800 to United Way of Steele County

OWATONNA — Employees of Jostens made generous donations totaling $17,841 to the United Way of Steele County 2019 campaign. Christina Kreutter, Jostens’ Workplace Campaign Leader, led an informative and fun filled campaign for her coworkers which included games, raffles and sales of discounted Jostens branded merchandise to employees.
“Jostens employees demonstrate their commitment to our community through their loyal generosity,” said United Way director, Kim Schaufenbuel. “They are a long-term partner we know we can count on.”
The mission of the United Way of Steele County is to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. United Way raised $786,045 in 2019 which will fund 24 critically needed programs operated by local nonprofit agencies. To make a contribution go to www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org or mail a check or pledge to United Way, Box 32, Owatonna, MN 55060 or text UWSC to 40403.