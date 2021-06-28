DODGE CENTER – McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Co. debuts the very latest in its fleet at Waste Expo, June 28-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The company is featuring the new Zero Radius Automated Side Loader with CartSeeker Curbside Automation and Telematics CartSeeker brings artificial intelligence to curbside waste collection, reducing costs by as much as 8%. The McNeilus Metro Pak Plus Rear Loader will also be featured.
McNeilus has partnered with industry-leading technology companies to infuse its trucks with innovations that help improve efficiency, longevity and safety while providing flexibility and cost savings. It continues to offer best-in-class service and support, along with genuine McNeilus parts and replacement parts for all makes and models through its Street Smart Part brand, online and in person.
“As North America’s only factory-direct builder of garbage trucks, we are inspired by customer input and informed by industry trends to continually innovate on our best-in-class trucks. Our Metro Pak Plus Rear Loader, Zero Radius Automated Side Loader with CartSeeker Curbside Automation is a prime example of this,” said Matt McLeish, vice president of sales and marketing. McNeilus Telematics provides everything needed to monitor fleet performance and productivity, simply and smoothly. The Micro Services Platform integrates with existing telematics programs for a single solution. Customize the data modules based on needs; track the entire fleet or just specific assets. Five pre-set APIs cover the chassis, body, faults, fuel, and GPS.
Data stored in memory on the truck is encrypted and stays that way when it moves to the Oshkosh IoT Platform, after which it is wiped from the truck memory. Access the data using a user-friendly portal and share seamlessly with your ERP System, Fleet CPS System and Fleet Maintenance System.
The new Zero Radius Automated Side Loader features the largest hopper available of any side loader on the market and an extremely fast pack cycle. It offers an innovative radius operation allowing for clearance issues, narrow streets and alleyways. With optional 12-foot extended reach, it’s easy to navigate cul-de-sacs and obstructions such as parked cars.
Other enhancements include simplified CAN-based controls providing complete vehicle diagnostics. The side loader includes an integrated smart fuse panel, reduced hardware requirements, pre-trip reminders, status messages and more.
The Zero Radius Automated Side Loader benefits from significant fuel savings thanks to load-sense hydraulics. Full-eject body reduces chassis wear and simplifies operations, reducing exposure to hazards. A dump valve vents the oil, limiting operating pressure and helping the truck run more efficiently.
McNeilus unveils the lower cost, lower weight option of its reliable rear loader – the Metro Pak Plus Rear Loader. This tough truck caters to rural or condensed areas and helps fill fleet or route gaps.
McNeilus’ partner CartSeeker Curbside Automation uses a patented AI-based cart recognition technology that identifies and locates curbside waste carts and fully automates the operation of the truck’s robotic lift arm without joystick manipulation. This helps cycle times, training time, safety, predictable scheduling and maintenance.