As the summer season departs, there is time for one more picnic. This picnic selection has been my company picnic for a couple of years. The measurements for the ingredients are readily increased for any size family or group. I choose to not use slices of watermelon because they can be drippy and I do not furnish bibs. This menu is good for four decent size servings.
Menu
Green bean salad
Meat and cheese sandwiches
Pickles, favorite from a jar
Mixed melon cubes
Sugar cookies, bag or box from the bakery
H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.
“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.