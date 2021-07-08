Where are all of you pretty butterflies,
you showed splendor to my childhood eyes,
are you disappearing, I seldom see you anymore,
back then, I saw you each time I’d walk out my door.
I watched you fly for many, many hours,
then pause to sip nectar from the flowers,
you floated so effortlessly through the air,
after some aerobatics, you sat upon my hair.
We need you so badly in our nation,
we rely upon you for plant pollination,
I would really hate someday to think,
that you could eventually become extinct.
The magnificant beauty of a Monarch butterfly,
puts a smile uoon my face, and a tear in my eye,
when it leaves to winter in Sierra Madre, Mexico,
that’s 2,000 miles, what a long, long, way to go.
Bud Peka
Owatonna