Class 1 — Enlargements

Lot 1 — Open Enlargement

4th to 24th = Honorable Mention, One for

1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN

2nd Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN

3rd Tara Choudek Owatonna, MN

4th Scott Cody Owatonna, MN

4th Amy Grabau Owatonna, MN

4th Lonna Lysne Owatonna, MN

4th Kim Schmidt Owatonna, MN

4th Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN

4th Cheryl Miller Owatonna, MN

Lot 2 — People Enlargements

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Jennifer Anderson Faribault, MN

2nd Andy Steel Owatonna, MN

3rd Mona Ripka Waseca, MN

4th Scott Cody Owatonna, MN

4th Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN

Lot 3 — Nature Enlargement

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Judith Grannes Hamel, MN

2nd Rose M Rabenhorst Mapleton, MN

3rd Amy Grabau Owatonna, MN

4th Kim Schmidt Owatonna, MN

4th Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

4th Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

4th Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN

Lot 4 — Scenery Enlargements

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN

2nd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

3rd Vickie Vavra Owatonna, MN

4th Scott Cody Owatonna, MN

4th Amy Grabau Owatonna, MN

4th Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN

4th Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN

Lot 5 — Photo Journalism Enlargements

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

2nd Andy Steel Owatonna, MN

3rd Lonna Lysne Owatonna, MN

Lot 10 — Class Champion

1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN

Class 2 — Snapshots

Lot 1 — Open Snapshots

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Danika Degen Owatonna, MN

2nd Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN

3rd Sandy Hansen Waseca, MN

4th Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN

4th Cheryl Miller Owatonna, MN

Lot 2 — People Snapshots

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN

2nd Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN

3rd Lonna Lysne Owatonna, MN

Lot 3 — Nature Snapshots

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

2nd Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN

3rd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

4th Melissa Guy Owatonna, MN

4th Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN

4th Joan L Skelton Owatonna, MN

Lot 4 — Scenes Snapshots

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Judith Grannes Hamel, MN

2nd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

3rd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN

4th Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN

Lot 5 — Photo Journalism Snapshots

Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for

1st Sam Gefre Owatonna, MN

2nd Vickie Vavra Owatonna, MN

3rd Vickie Vavra Owatonna, MN

Lot 10 — Class Champion

1st Judith Grannes Hamel, MN

Class 4 — People’s Choice

Lot 1 — People’s Choice

1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN

Class 5 — Gladys Wavrin Award

Lot 1 — Gladys Wavrin Award

1st Jennifer Anderson Faribault, MN

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments