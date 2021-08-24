Class 1 — Enlargements
Lot 1 — Open Enlargement
4th to 24th = Honorable Mention, One for
1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN
2nd Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN
3rd Tara Choudek Owatonna, MN
4th Scott Cody Owatonna, MN
4th Amy Grabau Owatonna, MN
4th Lonna Lysne Owatonna, MN
4th Kim Schmidt Owatonna, MN
4th Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN
4th Cheryl Miller Owatonna, MN
Lot 2 — People Enlargements
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Jennifer Anderson Faribault, MN
2nd Andy Steel Owatonna, MN
3rd Mona Ripka Waseca, MN
4th Scott Cody Owatonna, MN
4th Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN
Lot 3 — Nature Enlargement
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Judith Grannes Hamel, MN
2nd Rose M Rabenhorst Mapleton, MN
3rd Amy Grabau Owatonna, MN
4th Kim Schmidt Owatonna, MN
4th Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
4th Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
4th Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN
Lot 4 — Scenery Enlargements
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN
2nd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
3rd Vickie Vavra Owatonna, MN
4th Scott Cody Owatonna, MN
4th Amy Grabau Owatonna, MN
4th Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN
4th Bonnie Johnston Medford, MN
Lot 5 — Photo Journalism Enlargements
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
2nd Andy Steel Owatonna, MN
3rd Lonna Lysne Owatonna, MN
Lot 10 — Class Champion
1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN
Class 2 — Snapshots
Lot 1 — Open Snapshots
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Danika Degen Owatonna, MN
2nd Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN
3rd Sandy Hansen Waseca, MN
4th Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN
4th Cheryl Miller Owatonna, MN
Lot 2 — People Snapshots
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN
2nd Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN
3rd Lonna Lysne Owatonna, MN
Lot 3 — Nature Snapshots
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
2nd Nancy Vincent-Johnson Owatonna, MN
3rd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
4th Melissa Guy Owatonna, MN
4th Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN
4th Joan L Skelton Owatonna, MN
Lot 4 — Scenes Snapshots
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Judith Grannes Hamel, MN
2nd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
3rd Leanne T Alt Owatonna, MN
4th Danielle Nystrom Owatonna, MN
Lot 5 — Photo Journalism Snapshots
Honorable Mention for each Lot, One for
1st Sam Gefre Owatonna, MN
2nd Vickie Vavra Owatonna, MN
3rd Vickie Vavra Owatonna, MN
Lot 10 — Class Champion
1st Judith Grannes Hamel, MN
Class 4 — People’s Choice
Lot 1 — People’s Choice
1st Scott Cody Owatonna, MN
Class 5 — Gladys Wavrin Award
Lot 1 — Gladys Wavrin Award
1st Jennifer Anderson Faribault, MN