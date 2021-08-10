Workforce Development, Inc., an independent, nonprofit agency serving the needs of job seekers and employers in Southeast Minnesota, recently collaborated with IBM to allow learners on IBM SkillsBuild to progress to in-demand roles by connecting their skills with current market needs. This supports IBM's goal of helping to skill 500,000 people by the end of 2021 through the IBM SkillsBuild program.
This collaboration involves 30 global organizations including governments, community colleges, nonprofits, and employment agencies, focused on helping underserved populations improve their skills and employability. Workforce Development, Inc. will leverage the online learning program IBM SkillsBuild with their members, mostly underserved populations such as veterans, women, minorities, refugees, and unemployed young adults. The program is designed to empower job seekers within 3-6 months with professional workplace readiness and technical skills, earn badges and credentials recognized by the market, in local languages, and with personal mentoring.
This alliance will support IBM's goal to skill 500,000 people by the end of the year through the IBM SkillsBuild program. In addition, the collaboration will also collectively seek to:
• Provide 15,000 people with special program-based learning experiences, including personalized trainings, and the chance to apply for a job.
• Connect the workforce with real career opportunities, including a commitment to secure 7,000 jobs across different industries.
The mission of Workforce Development, Inc. is to develop and advance the workforce of Southeast Minnesota.