Federated Insurance donates $373,000 through Annual United Way Campaign

OWATONNA — Federated Insurance employees across the country opened their generous hearts and contributed an all-time record high of $277,800 to their local United Way agencies during the 2019 giving campaign. Combined with the corporate gift of $95,250, the company and its employees donated more than $373,000 to support their neighbors in need.
“Our employees sailed by our internal goal of $255,000,” said Julie Rethemeier, director of public affairs and advertising for Federated Insurance. “Employees took our campaign to a whole new level this year. Their excitement, participation, and genuine desire to help others in need has been incredible. Federated employees truly care about making a difference.”
Approximately $305,000 will stay locally in Steele County to help fund critical programs. “We are tremendously thankful for the generosity of Federated and its employees which, this year, has contributed more than 38 percent of our annual campaign goal,” said Kim Schaufenbuel, president of the United Way of Steele County. “This significant show of support ensures a healthy community and access to opportunity for all citizens.”
“There is no more worthy cause than helping our community members in need,” said Federated Insurance Chairman and CEO Jeff Fetters. “Supporting the United Way of Steele County is an important part of our commitment to corporate citizenship. I am so proud to see the generosity and ingenuity of our employees.”