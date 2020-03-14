A frequent conversation segment for those with school-aged kids:
Child: “Can I do/have/watch X?” (where X is a trendy activity/app/device/movie/TV show of questionable merit)
Parent: “I’m not sure that’s a good idea.”
Child: “But, everyone else is.”
Parent: “Who is everyone?”
Child: “You know…everyone.”
Parent: “Well, I’m not everyone’s parent. I’m your parent.”
Have you ever heard or had this conversation?
Usually, when I end up in one of these conversations with my kids or with other people’s kids, I ask a question that many don’t realize Jesus asked: “What’s it to you?” He asked that in reference to Peter asking what was going to happen to “the disciple Jesus loved” who was standing near them after a post-Resurrection breakfast. “What’s it to you? [You] follow me!” (The “you” is implied by the tense of the verb, but I wanted to emphasize it here. Don’t panic! I’m not adding words to the Bible.)
What’s it to you?
In the context of Jesus speaking with Peter, it’s a question that says “Mind your business. You have your path, and he has his.” End of conversation (in large part because that’s the end of John’s Gospel). That’s the way many parents hope to use this or a similar question when having the same conversation with their kids.
However, there’s another use for this question that can be valuable in today’s Current Events climate. What if we asked “What’s it to you?” in a way that suggests we are actually trying to understand another person’s perspective—especially when there is a temptation to be dismissive of another’s concerns?
Consider this conversation:
“I’m worried about Covid-19.”
“Why? What’s it to you?” In this case, the question might be snarky or it might be genuine, but imagine what happens when the response comes…
“I have COPD, and that makes me more vulnerable to an infection like Covid-19 than someone who doesn’t have a chronic lung condition.”
Facts and truth matter. It’s important to hear the fullness of another person’s concern before dismissing the “Why?” behind their worry. It’s part of being a non-anxious presence. It’s part of sharing the peace of Christ.
Jesus took time to notice the people around him—to know something of their stories. His reactions were tempered with wisdom and compassion.
Certainly, there are those who are more volatile than others. There are those whose reactivity meters are frequently pegged at the highest levels. However, there are usually reasons for it—reasons that shouldn’t be dismissed as hypersensitivity or even “snowflakiness.”
Be mindful of facts (actual facts!) when reading the news and engaging others in discussion about important matters, but, even more, be ready to listen to what the other person is saying about the topic at hand.
What’s it to them? It might be more than you think.