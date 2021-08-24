The following are the winners of the Amateur Talent Show held on Sunday at the Steele County Free Fair. First and second place winners in each category are invited to compete at the Minnesota State Fair.
The talent show was sponsored by the Owatonna People's Press and hosted by Associate Editor Annie Granlund.
Preteen
1st place: “The Dazzlers” – Isley Smith and Clara Boyd from Owatonna – dance and gymnastics to "Levitating" by Dua Lipa
2nd place: The Tapping Trio – Erin Van Gelder, Macey Ginskey and Shelby Skala from Owatonna – tap dance to "Heaven Hop"
Teen
1st place: Lainie Rahn from Medford – dance to "Not My Responsibility"
2nd place: Kelsey Skala from Owatonna – vocal and piano to "Break My Heart Again"
Open
1st place: Nate Chesney from Owatonna – guitar and vocal to "Dive"