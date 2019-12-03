Owatonna graduate commissioned as Naval Commander

OWATONNA — Local Owatonna graduate Kevin D. Johnson has been commissioned as a Naval Commander.
Johnson graduated from Owatonna High School in 1998. His parents are Teresa M Johnson and Don G Johnson from Owatonna. He attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and graduated in 2002 with a degree in cell biology. Kevin joined the Navy as an officer and went on to attend the University of Iowa’s Medical School and graduated with a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine. After spending several years in Washington DC for his rotations, Kevin went on to serve in New York, Connecticut, Washington, Massachusetts, and now serves in Sicily, Italy.
Kevin is married to Ahna (Ganley) and has two boys, Saul and Liam.