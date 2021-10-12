Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Oct 13
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Wednesday night dinner • 4:45-6:15 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Dinner will be meat loaf with mashed potatoes. All meals served with vegetable, dessert and beverage. $6 — Adults | $4 — Children ages 4-12 | Free — Children 3 & under | $18 — Family Maximum. Dinner punch cards available: adult card: $55, 10 meal card; child card: $36, 10 meal card; family card: $85, 5 times as family. Purchase at the welcome desk: Sunday mornings or Wednesday evenings, at the church office or online.
Trivia night — Halloween edition • 6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. 5 rounds of back-to-back Halloween themed trivia for teams of up to 6 people. Food will be served until 8:30; drinks until close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer
Thursday, Oct 14
Owatonna hiring event • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Doherty Staffing, 146 W Broadway St, Owatonna. Stop by & apply! Now hiring: assemblers, production workers, machine operators. Earn up to $20/hr depending on experience. Weekend shifts available.
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Cash Wise Foods, 495 W North St., Owatonna. BBQ deals: full rack of ribs: $12; meal deal: ribs, 2 sides, cookie & drink: $9. Free delivery 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for orders of 10 or more. Prizes: Grand Prize grill, grill tools and $50 Cash Wise meat gift card sponsored by Cash Wise & Profinium. Additional prizes: OHS football & Vikings prizes. Food purchase required for prize drawings.
Manufacturers Luncheon • 11:30 a.m., Pizza Cellar, 302 Main Street E., Blooming Prairie. Speakers include: Chris Staloch, superintendent of BPPS; Mary Urch, BSRN, PHN for Steele County Public Health; Bob Kill, CEO and president of Enterprise Minnesota. Menu Includes fried chicken, BBQ ribs, salad bar, cheese potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert and one complementary drink (beer/wine) sponsored by BP Chamber. RSVP by Monday Oct. 11 at https://www.bloomingprairiechamber.com/
Owatonna Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30 p.m., A.F. Reding Environmental Education Building, 1546 58th ST. SW., Owatonna. Meeting will begins with a potluck supper at 6:30 p.m. A-R please bring a main dish and S-Z, please being a salad or dessert. Speaker will be Tim Penny and a staffer at about 7:15 p.m. The meeting will begin about 8:00 p.m.
Friday, Oct 15
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Online tickets open to the public on October 2nd.
Saturday, Oct 16
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
”Dog’s Colorful Day” StoryWalk • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Join Owatonna Public Library for some colorful activities and a StoryWalk set to Dog’s Colorful Day by Emma Dodd.
McKinley PTO Scholastic book fair • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1050 22nd St NE., Owatonna. In addition to the book fair, Auntie L’s food truck will be selling food and Turtle Creek Nursery will be hosting a fall photo op. Chalk kind messages for students and staff on the sidewalks.
”Dog’s Colorful Day” StoryWalk • 1:30-3 p.m., Fire Dept. Park, Blooming Prairie. Join Blooming Prairie Branch Library for some colorful activities and a StoryWalk set to Dog’s Colorful Day by Emma Dodd.
Romantica concert • 7-9:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The musical group Romantica will be appearing in concert, mixing together elements of folk, rock, and Americana. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets for this concert are available now at the Steele County History Center and Kottke Jewelers. Cost of the tickets is $20 for members and $25 non-members. Assorted wine and beer will be available to purchase before and during the concert. This event is sponsored by North Risk Partners Insurance, Owatonna, MN.
