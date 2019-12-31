Mayo Clinic Health System brings holiday joy to transitional housing families

Pictured left to right are Stephanie Olson and Charissa Weber, Staff, Owatonna Clinic; Julie Anderson, Staff, Transitional Housing in the first row, Mark Pearson, Board Member, Transitional Housing; Lesa Anderson, Staff, Owatonna Clinic and Board Member, Transitional Housing in the second row, and Laura Kiefer and Jon Thiel, Volunteers, Transitional Housing; and Kristy Thiel, Board Member, Transitional Housing in the third row. (submitted photo)