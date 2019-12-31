Mayo Clinic Health System brings holiday joy to transitional housing families

OWATONNA — Staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System provided Transitional Housing of Steele County, a local nonprofit organization, with holiday gifts for families. The Mayo Clinic Health System sponsored “Twelve Families for the Holidays” an opportunity for staff from each clinic department to purchase gifts for families currently enrolled in the Transitional Housing program. Clinic and Transitional Housing volunteers and staff gathered at the clinic on Dec. 16 to load the gifts. Jon Thiel, a volunteer for Transitional Housing, drove the U-Haul truck and assisted the Transitional Housing case manager in delivering them directly to the families that evening. Thiel said, “These kids just want what every kid wants, to be remembered and to experience the magic of Christmas. For one day, they can think about something besides the challenges their families have had to go through this year. It feels great to be able to put a smile on their faces. The world could use a little more cheer.” Kristy Thiel, Board Member of Transitional Housing, further commented, “For one day the parents, too, can be reminded of the magic of Christmas and of the fact that there are many people in the world who are rooting for them. This shows the whole family the miracle of Christmas and love.”
Stephanie Olson, Leader for Community Engagement at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Owatonna, commented, “We are so pleased to be able to share the joy of the holidays with families and children in need. Our goal is for these children to have positive memories of the holidays.” During this special time of the year, Mayo Clinic Health System’s Season of Giving donated $5,000 to Transitional Housing. Olson further commented, “We want to ensure that every person has a safe place to call home.”
Paul Enter, President of Transitional Housing of Steele County Board of Directors, attributes the success of the drive to the compassion and generosity of the staff and administration of the Mayo Clinic Health System, Owatonna, stating, “I cannot emphasize enough what a difference this will make for our families, many of whom are working, but struggling to make ends meet. We are proud to partner with the clinic and are deeply grateful to the clinic staff for reaching out to these families in their time of need.”
Transitional Housing is an interfaith group responding to people with housing needs. It works with groups to help create, locate, and enter affordable housing. The individuals in the program find their own affordable apartment, sign their own lease, and pay a portion of their own rent according to their income. Transitional Housing helps to subsidize this rent. Case management is provided on a weekly basis to help people find jobs and remain employed. Transitional Housing clients are in the program for up to two years and must make adequate progress toward self sufficiency.
For more information on Transitional Housing of Steele County, please call Julie Anderson at 507-446-9315. For more information on the Mayo Clinic Health System, please contact Stephanie Olson at 507-444-5007.