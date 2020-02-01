Visual sharpness is measured with a Snellen chart, a display of letters that get progressively smaller. “Normal” vision is 20/20 which means being able to read a particular line of letters from 20 feet away. 20/40 vision means that a person reads at 20 feet what a person with normal vision sees at 40 feet. And a person with 20/15 vision can read letters at 20 feet that a person with 20/20 vision can read at 15 feet.
Most printed material is printed at the 20/40 level, the level of visual acuity that is needed to pass a drivers license test. A person with 20/200 vision is considered legally blind but can still read the letters on a STOP sign.
Since we entered the year 2020 last month there has been an added focus on God’s gift of vision. Normal physical vision is 20/20 but what is normal spiritual vision? It just so happens that there is a 20/20 verse in the Bible that reminds us what 20/20 spiritual vision is: “When he [Jesus] had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. Then the disciples were glad when they saw the Lord.” (John 20:20, ESV)
It’s hard to underestimate the impact that seeing Jesus alive after his death had on his disciples. As John 20:20 says, Jesus showed them his hands and side so that they would know that the same person who had died was now alive. The disciples who were eye-witnesses of his resurrection went on to tell the world the Good News that Jesus had conquered death through his resurrection from the dead.
Jesus could have risen from the dead with all evidence of his crucifixion erased from his body. Nails had been driven through his hands and feet to attach his body to the cross. And after he had died a spear had been thrust into his side. Rather than erase the scars, Jesus rose with a body that still bore witness to what he had endured on the cross so that people would know that his resurrection was no hoax; he truly died and rose again.
The visible scars of Jesus’ crucifixion also remind us that Jesus’ death on the cross fully paid for the sins of the world: “But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5, ESV)
While our physical vision may decline as we age — you may even be reading a large print version of this article — we can always have 20/20 spiritual vision by remembering that complete spiritual healing is found in the precious wounds of Jesus, our crucified and risen Lord.