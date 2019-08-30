ROCHESTER — The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 23 grants for a total of $91,070 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included seven Emerging Artist grants for $17,070, ten Advancing Artist grants for $50,000, and six General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $24,000.
Local resident Andrea Arnold of Steele County received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Exploring Hometown Sensibilities.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on their web site at www.semac.org.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.