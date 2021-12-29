Federated Insurance recently contributed $50,000 to the Owatonna Foundation to assist the Foundation with their efforts to fund projects in the community related to education, community, recreation, and the arts.
Through generous contributions from local businesses and individuals, the Owatonna Foundation has provided over $13 million in support of community projects across Owatonna. Funding has been for capital projects ranging from the Hospice House to the Public Library to the Four Seasons Centre to the Water Park. Recently, the Owatonna Foundation approved $250,000 for the expansion of Community Pathways and $50,000 for the rigging and lighting system for the Little Theatre of Owatonna.
“Giving back to communities is at the heart of who we are as a company. Federated Insurance is proud to support the Owatonna Foundation and its legacy of dedication to the community.” said Julie Rethemeier, Director of Public Relations and Advertising for Federated Insurance.
“The Owatonna Foundation values its ongoing partnership with Federated Insurance. They have been an important supporter of the community and we appreciate their trust in us to continue that work through this generous gift.” said Angela Gonzales, Executive Coordinator for the Owatonna Foundation.