...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to
develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow
showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly
reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Pioneer history will be explored at the upcoming History Detectives children’s programming series at the Steele County Historical Society. The revamped programming series invites children ages 2-10 along with their parents or caretakers to the History Center for free to encourage a love of history at a young age. Children will learn about pioneer living in Steele County during the 19th century and be able to interact with historic characters from our past. Costumed historic characters will be present to share stories of life nearly 200 years ago and help the children step back into the past. All who attend will be able to take part in craft projects and interactive content in order to make the experience not only educational, but fun as well!
History Detectives will be held twice in April: Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m. and Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. Admission for this program is free, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to reserve their spots. The programs will be taking part in the History Center, with groups split into ages 2-5 years of age and 6-10 years of age. Parents are encouraged to take part in the activities as well, and take-home curriculum pieces will be offered as well in order to encourage continued learning at home.
Contact the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420 with any questions or to reserve your spot.