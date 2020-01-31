Pain is one of the top reasons physical therapists see a patient, and often they are asked about surgery. In 2010, 4.7 million Americans had a total knee replacement. While this would seem to be a common surgery, there are also many studies that show a more conservative treatment approach can help extend the need for surgery and outcomes are better with the help of physical therapy both before and after surgery. For those not eligible for surgery, this is good news.
The New England Journal of Medicine (2013 Mar 19) published an article showing that those with meniscal tear surgeries with post-op physical therapy had no significant difference compared to those who had physical therapy only, checking on function, mobility and pain at 6 months and again at 12 months. This includes 30% of conservatively treated patients deciding to have surgery during the study.
On the other hand, surgical knee replacement due to osteoarthritis has better outcomes in the long run compared to conservative treatment alone. That said, outcomes are often better in those who do physical therapy both before and after surgery. Also, conservative treatment can put off the need for surgery by giving pain relief, even in those with moderate to severe arthritis.
Shoulder impingement is another common type of pain seen in the clinic. Studies here haven’t been looked at as closely, but there is little evidence of conservative treatment or surgery being better, but there is moderate evidence from some studies that indicate surgery is not better than exercise for pain relief.
Of course, for the shoulder, the big pain that people fear is a rotator cuff tear. Many people are positive they must have surgery, but here again, studies show conservative treatment and surgical repairs have similar outcomes for range of motion and pain. In fact, one study showed a higher prevalence of retear on surgical patients than the conservative approach.
I personally had the privilege of rehabbing an elderly gentleman with 3 full thickness tears of the four rotator cuff muscles. He now has no pain and full range of motion needed for daily activities and the ability to play his drums.
This doesn’t mean that conservative treatment is right in every case, though. There are many factors that should be taken into consideration such as lifestyle, health, age, and cause of pain. As a physical therapist, I prefer prevention, but when that fails, conservative treatment is almost always a good place to start. Even if it fails, often some relief can be given, and you start off stronger for surgery which helps in faster recovery and healing.