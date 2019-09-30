Riverland Community College will sponsor “Big Arts in the Big Apple,” March 6 through 10, 2020, a 5-day study trip to New York City, one of America’s most vibrant and historic cultural centers. Led by experienced Riverland faculty members Scott Blankenbaker and Lindsey Duoos Williams, “Big Arts in the Big Apple” will feature theater, art, music, culture, and sight-seeing. Participants will have the opportunity to experience Chinatown, the Metropolitan Opera, the Statue of Liberty, Broadway shows, and much more.
This travel-study opportunity, created for Riverland students, is open to the general public. Informational meetings are scheduled to review details about cost and preparations. The Riverland Austin Campus will host two meetings; Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. in Austin East Building, Room E102 and Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Austin East Building, Room E102 at 6 p.m. Information is also available online at http://riverland.edu/bigarts.
Big Arts in the Big Apple focuses on art, music, and theater offerings in New York City, one of the world’s most vibrant and historic cultural centers. Round-trip transportation from the Riverland Austin campus to New York City is included in the cost of the trip. Lodging is provided in the heart of Times Square for five days and four nights. Each day will begin with a brief informational session. Later, students may tour with faculty members or experience New York’s sights on their own, including Lincoln Center, the Guggenheim Museum, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and more. Faculty also provide assistance for students with local transportation and ticket purchasing.
The study trip is unique because of two pre-trip orientation classes. These orientation classes are designed to assist participants in maximizing their time in New York. Faculty present options for exploring NYC’s music, art, theater, and historical offerings as well as provide practical travel advice. Riverland students receive two college credits in Music and Theatre. A tuition rate of only $67.50 is available to seniors ages 62 and older, and the academic requirements of the course can be audited.
The registration deadline for the trip is Nov. 25, 2019 or as soon as space is filled. Registration forms can be found online at http://riverland.edu/bigarts.
For more information, contact Lindsey Duoos Williams at (507) 434-7390 or lindsey.williams@riverland.edu or Scott Blankenbaker at (507) 433-0547 or scott.blankenbaker@riverland.edu.
Riverland Community College, a member of the Minnesota State system, is a community college that inspires personal success through education. Approximately 9,000 students are served annually through a wide range of credit-based educational opportunities and non-credit courses. Campuses are located in Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna, Minn. Riverland may be found on the Internet at www.riverland.edu.
Minnesota State includes 30 community and technical colleges and seven state universities serving approximately 375,000 students. It is the third-largest system of two-year colleges and four-year universities in the United States.