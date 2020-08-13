Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce their 55th annual meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills, 560 Dunnell Dr., Owatonna, MN 55060 and via Zoom.
Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized for their contributions to LTO throughout their many years of commitment to helping create live theatre in the Owatonna community and surrounding areas.
Board members will be recognized for their service, as well as the LTO annual report will be shared. LTO has three board members that have completed their years of service on the board and will be retiring this year, they are as follows: Michael Jensen, Sandee Hardy-Hagen, and Craig Kautz. There will be an election at the Annual meeting to fill these three seats. One additional seat is also up for election this year.
A formal unveiling and introduction of the 2020-2021 season will also take place at this year’s annual meeting.
All members of LTO are asked to join us for the informative evening. All volunteers throughout the years are invited to be recognized for the hours of work and dedication they gave to continue the tradition of bringing live theatre to the community. The event is encouraged and open to visitors as well, however they will not be able to vote on motions presented before the body. Please contact LTO for Zoom meeting information.
Live Theatre in Owatonna is only made possible through the generous support of members and businesses within this community. Safety guidelines will be followed with face coverings required and physical distancing within the facility.