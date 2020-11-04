Owatonna High School is starting a new club! Girls United started in Hopkins, Minnesota as a 7th grader was feeling gender inequality from statements her peers were making. This led to weekly meetings to help find ways to empower girls.
The mission statement of Girls United is “to organize participant-led weekly meetings, to discuss pressing social issues, and host community events that support and inspire young women. Girls United MN is a group led by girls for girls (and our allies), that discusses and takes action on relevant social topics, gains knowledge from professionals, and inspires younger generations"
Girls United meets virtually on select Wednesday mornings. Follow them on Instagram @ohs.girlsunitedmn