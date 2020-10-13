The Blooming Prairie school district has set a tentative schedule for its homecoming week.
Blooming Prairie's homecoming will begin Sunday, Oct. 25 with coronation at 3 p.m. on the football field. The event will only be open to candidate's family members, and juniors and senior students. A Powder Puff game will follow at 4:30 p.m. with junior and senior students and their families.
On Wednesday, the senior class breakfast will be held in the high school commons, candidates and emcees will later visit the elementary school.
The homecoming volleyball game against Hayfield is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 29 and only players and their families can attend. The game will be livestreamed on NFHS Network.
To close the celebration, Blooming Prairie will host a parade at the high school. Line up begins at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 4:15 p.m. The football game against Hayfield will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are for players' families and students. This game will also be livestreamed on NFHS Network.