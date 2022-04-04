Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its summer 2022 production of The Color of Stars by Dwayne Hartford.
The auditions will take place on Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April 25 from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Sharon Stark Auditorium at West Hills. Please see our website at: https://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/ for more information.
Shelley Fitzgerald is the director and Courtney Kryzer the technical director.
Set in Maine during World War 2, ‘The Color of Stars’ is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. 11 year old Eddie Winthrop has been sent to live with his grandparents, Alfred and Mabel Winthrop, on the family farm while his father fights in the Pacific and his mother works at a shipyard in a large city. Mabel sister, Isabel and her husband, Alfred, are the Winthrop’s neighbors and the two couples are very close.
When a stranger, Felix Stetler, arrives in town to survey the local woods for trees to use in building Navy minesweepers, events are set in motion that will challenge the ties of family and friendship and question the definitions of patriotism and civic duty. Eddie finds himself in the middle of it all and is faced with some difficult moral and ethical dilemmas.
LTO is looking to cast:
Eddie Winthrop – a boy that can look 11 years old. He is troubled, misses his parents terribly and is not happy about having to leave his mother to come live on the farm.
Luke Winthrop – a male actor that can look in his 50s or so. Eddie’s grandfather, he is the definition of ‘stolid’ – calm, dependable but showing little emotion or animation.
Mabel Winthrop – a female actress that can look in her 50s or so. Eddie’s grandmother, life hasn’t been easy but she does her best to maintain a positive frame in mind regarding the world in general.
Isabel Perkins – a female actress that can look in her late 40s or so. Mabel’s sister, she has a curt tongue, is judgmental and makes up her mind immediately about people.
Albert Perkins – a male actor that can look in his 50s or so. Isabel’s husband, he is haunted by his time fighting in World War 1, extremely suspicious of anyone who is not just like him.
Felix Stetler – a male actor in late 20, early 30s. A government worker, private about himself, a heart condition has kept him from fighting so he just wants to serve his country any way he can.
We encourage diversity in casting. Actors of all races, ages, and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
In the support of the safety and well being of its patrons, cast and crew, LTO requires all cast and crew to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be part of any production.
Audition packets are now available at the Owatonna Public Library and online at: http://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/
Any questions, please contact the director Shelley Fitzgerald at gogafitz@gmail.com
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 10, 11, 17 and 18 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. June 12 and 19.
The Color of Stars is produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.