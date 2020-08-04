Owatonna Police Department
July 23
Warrant Activity • At 4:04 a.m. the police responded to a Warrant Activity report on Grove Ave. S. that ended in an arrest.
Other Incident • At 6:31 a.m. the police responded to an Other Incident report on Pearl St. E.
Accident • At 7:08 a.m. the police responded to an Accident report on Riverside Ave. NW. and Clearview Pl. NW.
Accident • At 11:31 a.m. the police responded to an Accident report on Sunset Dr. SW.
Assault • At 11:54 a.m. the police responded to an Assault report on Vine St. E.
Shoplifter • At 1:24 p.m. the police responded to a Shoplifter report on Bridge St. W.
Suicide Threat • At 2:16 p.m. the police responded to a Suicide Threat report on Kast Ave. SE.
Burglary • At 2:30 p.m. the police responded to a Burglary report on 15th St. SE.
Vandalism • At 3:47 p.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on Allan Ave. SW.
Runaway • At 10:13 p.m. the police responded to a Runaway report on McKinley St. SW.
Domestic • At 10:48 p.m. the police responded to a Domestic report on Linden Ave. NE.
July 24
Traffic Stop • At 1:01 a.m. the police responded to a Traffic Stop report on Linn Ave. SW. and Mosher Ave. SW. that ended in an arrest.
Vandalism • At 9:11 a.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on Woodcrest Ave. NE.
Drug Activity • At 10:16 a.m. the police responded to a Drug Activity report on Hoffman Dr. NW.
Child Protection • At 11:25 a.m. the police responded to a Child Protection report on Rose St. E.
Shoplifter • At 4:19 p.m. the police responded to a Shoplifter report on Park Dr. NW.
July 25
DWI • At 12:23 a.m. the police responded to a DWI report on Bridge St. W. and Park Dr. NW.
DWI • At 1:14 a.m. the police responded to a DWI report on Main St. E. and Grove Ave. S. that ended in an arrest.
Warrant Activity • At 5:20 a.m. the police responded to a Warrant Activity report on Front St. E. and Cedar Ave. N. that ended in an arrest.
Accident • At 6:33 p.m. the police responded to an Accident report on Riverside Ave. NW. and Clearview Pl. NW.
Criminal Sexual Conduct • At 8:49 p.m. the police responded to a Criminal Sexual Conduct report on 25th St. NE.
Vandalism • At 11:30 p.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on Kohlmier Dr. SW.
July 26
DWI • At 4:34 a.m. the police responded to a DWI report on Greenwood Dr. NE. that ended in an arrest.
Vandalism • At 9:08 a.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on 26th St. NW.
Shoplifter • At 5:05 p.m. the police responded to a Shoplifter report on Frontage Rd. W.
Ordinance Violation • At 9:51 p.m. the police responded to an Ordinance Violation report on Fremont St. W.
July 27
Vandalism • At 11:18 a.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on 43rd St. NW.
Found Property • At 11:55 a.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Main St.
Fraud • At 12:31 p.m. the police responded to a Fraud report on Frontage Rd. W.
Restraining Order Violation • At 1:20 p.m. the police responded to a Restraining Order Violation report on Broadway St. E.
Accident • At 2:27 p.m. the police responded to an Accident report on Austin Rd. SE. and 22nd St. SE.
Vandalism • At 3:15 p.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on Cedar Ave. N.
Welfare Check • At 5:03 p.m. the police responded to a Welfare Check report on Pearl St. E.
Theft of Vehicle • At 6:48 p.m. the police responded to a Theft of Vehicle report on Cabela Dr. NW.
Fight • At 7:56 p.m. the police responded to a Fight report on School St. W.
July 28
Found Property • At 11:05 a.m. the police responded to a Found Property report on Cedar Ave. N.
Child Protection • At 11:38 a.m. the police responded to a Child Protection report on South St. E.
Theft from Vehicle • At 12:20 p.m. the police responded to a Theft from Vehicle report on Bridge St. W.
Domestic • At 1:15 p.m. the police responded to a Domestic report on 22nd St. NW.
Accident • At 2:52 p.m. the police responded to an Accident report on School St. W.
Traffic Stop • At 6:11 p.m. the police responded to a Traffic Stop report on Mosher Ave. SW. and Robert Pl. SW.
Fraud • At 7:36 p.m. the police responded to a Fraud report on Saint Paul Rd. NE.
Vandalism • At 11:19 p.m. the police responded to a Vandalism report on Front St. E. and Elm Ave. N.
July 29
Domestic • At 4:33 a.m. the police responded to a Domestic report on Grove Ave. S. that ended in an arrest.
Theft • At 1:10 p.m. the police responded to a Theft report on 4th Ave. SE.
Assist Other Agency • At 2:56 p.m. the police responded to an Assist Other Agency report on Pearl St. E.
Restraining Order Violation • At 4:00 p.m. the police responded to a Restraining Order Violation report on 22nd St. NW. that ended in an arrest.
Domestic • At 5:07 p.m. the police responded to a Domestic report on South St. E.
Restraining Order Violation • At 6:17 p.m. the police responded to a Restraining Order Violation report on South St. E.
Steele County Sheriff’s Office
July 23
Accident • At 2:56 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Accident report on Lemond Rd., Owatonna Township.
July 24
Disturbance • At 3:05 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Disturbance report on Highway 30 W., Ellendale that ended in an arrest.
Jail Incident • At 4:18 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Death Investigation • At 11:33 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Death Investigation report on 8th Ave. W., Ellendale.
July 25
Weapons Complaint • At 3:59 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Complaint report on Simplicity Dr., Ellendale.
Medical • At 1:06 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Medical report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
July 27
Theft from Vehicle • At 7:21 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft from Vehicle report on 18th St. SW., Owatonna Township.
Transport • At 12:04 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Jail Incident • At 1:25 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Jail Incident report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Accident • At 6:58 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Accident report on Rose St., Owatonna Township.
Juvenile Complaint • At 10:11 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Juvenile Complaint report on Rose St., Havana Township.
July 28
DWI • At 12:22 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a DWI report on Highway 14 MM 179, Havana Township that ended in an arrest.
July 29
Transport • At 9:13 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Transport report on Alexander St. SW., Owatonna.
Other Incident • At 9:20 a.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Other Incident report on Pearl St. E., Owatonna.
MN Duty Officer • At 8:40 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to an MN Duty Officer report on Woodlawn Ave. NE., Owatonna.
Domestic • At 9:21 p.m. the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Domestic report on 26th St. NE., Clinton Falls Township that ended in an arrest.
Blooming Prairie Police Department
July 28
Ordinance Violation • At 9:02 a.m. the Blooming Prairie Police Department responded to an Ordinance Violation report on4th Ave. NE.
Assist Other Agency • At 10:08 p.m. the Blooming Prairie Police Department responded to an Assist Other Agency report on 3rd Ave. SE.