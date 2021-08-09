The next afternoon support group for caregivers assisting people with Alzheimer’s or other dementia will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Owatonna Public Library, in the third floor small conference room adjacent to the Gainey Room.
Alzheimer’s Association’s caregiver support groups are designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. The support group helps participants develop coping methods and encourages caregivers to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with dementia.
For more information, contact Deb Gillard at 507-213-1305 or gillard.deb@gmail.com.