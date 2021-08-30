The Woman's Club of Owatonna's next meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at St John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. will feature The High 48s, a classic bluegrass group with a modern attitude. Guests are welcome.
WCO members have not met since March 2020, having cancelled them for the safety and well-being of its members during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board of directors set aside the bylaws so that the officers, committee chairs and co-chairs could remain in their same places for the 2021-22 year that they were in for the 2020-21 year.
In recognition of the continuing pandemic, members and guests are asked to wear masks.
Greeters are Hildie Kehler and Nancy Felber. Wendy Nordquist Rau chairs the tea committee that includes Audrey Holland, Hildie Kehler, Jane Kittleson, Bernie Kuhn, Kay Oberle and Cory Peters.
The High 48s group was formed in northeast Minneapolis in 2006. It released its eighth studio album, "Daddy Was A Bank Robber," in 2017. Until COVID-19, the group kept up a busy performing schedule in addition to working as music educators, teaching one-on-one, online and in workshops. Online was still possible during the pandemic. The group had been originally scheduled to begin the 2020-21 WCO season.
The band takes its name from railroad slang for boxcars used to transport troops on the front lines in Europe during World War I. Originally called 40 and a eight because the car could hold 40 men or eight horses, the boxcar was later used in the United States on “hot shot” freight train hoppers riding the lines during the Great Depression.