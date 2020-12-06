Camping World Holdings, Inc. announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire the four existing Noble RV Minnesota dealerships — Owatonna, Madelia, Oronoco (near Rochester area) and Jordan (south of Shakopee) —with plans for the acquisition to close this month.
"For over 14 years, under the leadership of brothers, Mike and Pat Noble, Noble RV has established itself as one of the most successful and well-known RV dealership groups in Minnesota,” said Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World. “RV Business magazine has named Noble RV a Top 50 RV Dealer in North America multiple times and they have received numerous other awards and recognitions over the years. We look forward to them joining our Camping World RV family and continuing our market share expansion throughout the Midwest region.”
Camping World Holdings currently owns and operates over 160 SuperCenters nationwide, with most locations specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.
The acquisition of the Noble RV dealerships brings the count of Camping World Holdings RV SuperCenters in Minnesota to eight; and this acquisition is in line with company’s future growth plans. The company expects to soon announce several additional markets for expansion throughout the country in 2021.