West Hills Social Commons closing and cancellations
West Hills Social Commons is closed until at least May 4, 2020.
All Adult Leisure Pursuits/West Hills Social Commons programming has been canceled until at least March 29, 2020.
For future updates, follow us on Facebook West Hills Social Commons, visit the Parks and Recreation website http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings or call the Parks and Recreation number: 444-4321.
Interactive Facebook Posts
West Hill Social Commons on Facebook for some fun interactive posts and ideas to keep you busy!
AARP Tax Appointments
The AARP tax foundation has suspended taxes for the season. At this time it has not been determined if the tax appoints will resume at a later date.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Bingo
Bingo is currently being played virtually! Email Dani at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us for more information.
AARP Safe Driver Classes
Classes have been cancelled through May. Classes are scheduled to resume in June.
Senior Softball
Senior softball will start ramping up very soon. It is for senior men 55 plus and women 45 plus. Some exceptions may be made. There are modified rules to limit injuries but players must be in reasonable condition and skill level as well.
We play a double round robin schedule against other senior teams from Northfield, Cannon Falls and Faribault so there is some travel involved and players carpool as desired. This means 12 regular season games plus an end of summer league tourney.
Games are at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and practices usually start in early May or when weather allows. There will be an organizational meeting in mid April so watch for time and place. If you miss the meeting or have questions please call Bill Traetow at 475-0529 or Bill Steinbronn after April 1 at 451-4055.
Come and enjoy the fun. We have great camaraderie and make new friends!
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.