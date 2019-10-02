Peace of Mind Organizing Solutions– October 2
If something happened to you, would your family know where to find your important documents, or would they have to dig through unorganized boxes, file drawers, and pile of papers scattered throughout your home? Penny from Outta Space Organization will discuses an organizing solution to save your family stress and frustration of needing to locate key documents. The peace of mind organization solution has practical tools to help you organize your key documents. This seminar will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. in the West Hills Social Commons Board Room. Cost is free for members or $3 for non-members
NFL weekly pick e’m
Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and more. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for your next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. There were 22 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Rosemary Gallea with 3,860 points. Second Place went to Paulette Bartosch with 3,800 points. Third Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,340 points. Fourth Place went to Gary Staats with 3,210 points. Fifth Place went to Mel Reinke with 3,070 points. Sixth Place went to Dennis King with 3,050 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Paulette Bartosch made 10 no trump bid and Gary Staats made 10 spade bid.
Played on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. There were 24 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Lowell Larson with 4,540 points. Second Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 4,160 points. Third Place went to Debra DeCoux with 4,070 points. Fourth Place went to Dennis King with 3,750 points. Fifth Place went to Bob Wencl with 3,060 points. Sixth Place went to Gary Stark with 3,040 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Jerry Czarnowki made a 10 Diamond Bid.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jim Gasner
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Jim Gasner 193 (+41); Reuben Ebeling 209 (+37)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 221 (+36)
Game 3: Rod Fletcher 236 (+51); Jim Gasner 194 (+42)
Series High: Rod Fletcher 655 (+100)
Split Conversions: Judy A. Johnson (6-7); Chuck Newgard (4-7-9); Rod Fletcher (2-7); Jerry Drevlow (3-10}; Norma Louis (3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Sept. 23
High games: Berneice Cobb 151 +36, Mike Dettmer 202 +37 and 191 +26, Jerry Drevlow 226 +36 and 232 +42, Judy Johnson 180 +38, Rueben Ebeling 170 +30 and 180 +40, Sharon Allard 192 +54, Becky Christainson 171 +41, Greg Posch 180 +50 and 175 +45, Sue Srock 164 +30, Dennis Branstad 203 +27, Denny Johnson 202 +57, Marty Speikers 216 +32 and Worth Gallentine 196 +33
Split Conversions: Kathy Honsey 3-10, Mike Dettmer 6-7-10, Berneice Cobb 3-10, Denny Johnson 5-10, Earl Wheeler 2-7 and 4-5-7, Judy Drevlow 3-10, Judy Johnson 5-7-9, Chuck Newgard 3-10 Becky Christainson 2-7 twice, Sue Srock 5-6 and Bill Nelson 3-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Sharon Allard, Greg Posch and Becky Christainson
2nd game: Greg Posch, Jerry Drevlow and Judy Johnson
3rd game: Rueben Ebeling, Mike Dettmer and Kathy Honsey
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, September 27, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Willie Peterson
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Judy A. Johnson 179 (+28); Mike Dettmer 199 (+27)
Game 2: Jerry Drevlow 223 (+22)
Game 3: Jerry Drevlow 278 (+77); Judy Drevlow 203 (+53);
Judy A. Johnson 184 (+33)
High Series: Jerry Drevlow 680 (+77)
Split Conversions:
Paula Burshem (4-5); Greg Louis (2-4-7-10); Willie Peterson, Jim Gasner, Worth Gallentine (each 3-10);
Judy Drevlow (4-7-10 & 4-5-7)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Sept. 30
High games: Becky Christainson 173 +31, Sue Srock 182 +50, Jim Gasner 188 +28, Murray Srock 257 +57, Greg Posch 170 +30, Dave Linders 169 +37, Kathy Gordon 146 +51 and 140 +40, Judy Harlicker 120 +34, Jim Harlicker 189 +46, Marty Speikers 208 +25, Judy Drevlow 182 +33, Chuck Newgard 203 +57 and Rod Fletcher 198 +25 and 210 +43
Split Conversions: Arlene Gleason 5-7, Pat Jirele 3-10, Becky Christainson 5-7, Rueben Ebeling 3-10 three times, Sue Srock 5-6-10, Jim Harlicker 3-10 and Jim Wolesky 5-6
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Kathy Gordon, Sue Srock and Jim Harlicker
2nd game: Kathy Gordon, Dave Linders and Judy Drevlow
3rd game: Chuck Newgard and Murray Srock tied for first and Second and Fod Fletcher got third
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome and the players would be happy to teach you the game if you are a beginning. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Meets every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. all participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage
Steve Britt got first place with 833 points and second place went to Marvin Maas with 810 points.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do auditions and being able to read music is a not a necessity. If you are interested call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11AM – 2PM and 4PM – 7PM at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10AM – 4PM. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes:
Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m.