County Highway 48 (Bixby Road) from County Road 171(Havana Road) to County Road 180 (School Street) has closed for construction starting Monday, July 20. A detour will be posted using US 14, I-35, Bridge Street, and Main Street.
This is part of a City of Owatonna project to construct a storm sewer across the highway. The work across Bixby Road is expected to take about four weeks.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this project, visit www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/blog.aspx. For updates on Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction .