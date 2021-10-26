The National FFA Convention and Expo will take place October 27-30, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. The event will be offered in-person with health and safety precautions after the cancellation of a physical event in 2020. There will be corresponding virtual opportunities for students or leaders unable to attend the event in person.
Minnesota students and supporters attending the National FFA Convention will find opportunities to connect with other members, explore college and career options, engage in leadership and personal development experiences, compete and earn recognition. Students can participate in days of service, educational tours or entertainment at hypnotists, rodeos and concerts.
Career Development — National FFA Competitors:
Career and Leadership Development is a cornerstone of FFA membership and the National FFA Convention hosts the final level of competitions. National Competitors have been identified through regional and state competitions and are asked to showcase academic and technical knowledge as well as hands-on proficiency in career-relevant activities. In 2021, initial rounds of competition began virtually and select teams and individuals earned the right to compete in-person in the final rounds.
Among those that have represented Minnesota FFA on the National level in Career and Leadership Development event preliminary rounds is the Poultry Evaluation team from Medford.
The Medford team is also among those that have advanced to the final rounds of competition in-person at National Convention. These students will compete in Indianapolis and learn the results of their competitions October 27-30.
Proficiency Award Finalists
Proficiency Awards allow students to showcase multiple year projects in unique agricultural areas. Finalists are identified based upon record keeping and application details and were interviewed over zoom earlier this summer. Each of Minnesota’s proficiency award finalists are one of four students nationally to be considered for their award. Students will learn their final placing live on stage during sessions throughout the convention.
Among the six finalist is Medford student Madison Jaster in beef production.