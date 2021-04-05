The Owatonna Foundation will be accepting applications for its annual grant program until Saturday, May 1. Owatonna-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that are working on capital projects in the areas of community, arts, recreation and education may apply.
The Owatonna Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed more than $12.6 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students.
“The mission of the Owatonna Foundation is to improve the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, education, and recreation. We are thrilled to offer grant opportunities to the community again this spring,” said Foundation Executive Director Laura Resler.
Recently, the Owatonna Foundation has awarded grants to many community projects including funding towards new personal protection equipment storage for the Owatonna Fire Department, new windows for Hospitality House, a storage shed for the Steele County Master Gardeners, funds towards the restoration of the Central Park Fountain, a “Molar Roller” van for Let’s Smile, pediatric dental equipment for the Steele County Free Clinic, “We All Play” project, new Soccer Complex, and a co-sponsorship of the Community Room at the new Owatonna High School.
Complete grant guidelines and applications can be found at the Owatonna Foundation website at www.owatonnafoundation.org. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, applications should be mailed to to P.O. Box 642, Owatonna or emailed to info@owatonnafoundation.org. Call Executive Director Laura Resler at 507-455-2995 or email her at info@owatonnafoundation.org with any questions.