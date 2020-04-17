STEELE — The Steele County WIC Program is open for current participants and new participants. To reach the Steele County WIC program, call 507-444-7660. Families can find the phone number for other WIC programs by calling 1-800-942-4030.
Due to social distancing, WIC has changed the way services are delivered. WIC participants and those interested in WIC should call their local WIC clinic to ask how they are providing services.
In 2019, WIC changed from a paper voucher to a card, similar to an EBT- style card. WIC participants can continue to use this WIC Card in stores.
The best source of information about current WIC services is the Minnesota WIC website www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/index.html and with Steele County Public Health.
WIC provides services to women who have recently had a baby or who are pregnant and to infants and children until their 5th birthday. WIC wants families to know that if they have had changes in income due to COVID19 or if they participate in Medical Assistance, SNAP, or other programs, they may be eligible. To learn more, see the Minnesota WIC website or call 1-800-942-4030.