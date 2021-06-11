The United Way of Steele County’s Women United held the seventh annual Power of the Purse June 8, which supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. With over 100 attendees, the event raised over $31,000, supporting this local program which encourages children’s literacy and enthusiasm for reading. Over 1,000 local children are currently mailed a book every month from their time of registration until their fifth birthday.
There were approximately 50 purses donated to the event and even more items that were donated from local businesses and individuals, which were used to create well over 80 silent auction items.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that mails a book a month to all children that are enrolled in Steele County, ages 0 to 5.
For more information about the work of the United Way of Steele County, call 507-455-1180 or go to www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org.