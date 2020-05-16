This weekend, on Sunday, some of our family, friends, and neighbors who are of Norwegian descent celebrate “syttende mai,” the seventeenth of May, or May 17th; Norway’s “Constitution Day.” We would liken it to our “4th of July” Independence Day celebrations. On May 17, 1814, Norway declared their own independence with the adoption of their new Constitution.
One of Norway’s national songs, and they have a few, is titled “Ja, vi elsker dette landet” which roughly translated means: “Yes, we love this land of ours.” It could be our song, too. It is pretty universal. What makes us Americans, or more specifically, what makes us citizens of these United States of America, is that we not only live on this land of ours, but we love this land of ours. Oh, I know, we have our own “Star Spangled Banner” which is our National Anthem, but we too have other songs that are our national treasures.
One of our national songs that speaks to this land of ours is “O Beautiful for Spacious Skies… for amber waves of grain, for purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain:” We have another song in our church hymnal in the National Songs section that is titled: “This Is My Song.” I particularly love this song because it, too, speaks of the universality of the people of each nation loving the land of theirs, just as we love this land of ours, and the Norwegians “love this land of” theirs.
Here are a few of the verses to “This Is My Song.” The author of these two verses is Lloyd Stone, 1912-1993. See what you think:
1. This is my song, O God of all the nations,
a song of peace for lands afar and mine.
This is my home, the country where my heart is;
here are my hopes, my dreams, my holy shrine;
but other hearts in other lands are beating
with hopes and dreams as true and high as mine.
2. My country’s skies are bluer than the ocean,
and sunlight beams on cloverleaf and pine.
But other lands have sunlight too, and clover,
and skies are ev’rywhere as blue as mine.
So hear my song, O God of all the nations,
a song of peace for their land and for mine.
In this time of the CLOVID-19 pandemic, we have heard it said, “We are all in this together.” And “We’ll get through this together.” That may be a national sentiment, but the “pan…” in pandemic reminds us that this is global. “We will all, every nation, get through this together.” Our daily news media remind us that this is not just local, or statewide, or just our country, but this is global. Just as we, in each of our countries, love this land of ours, we also know that God is with us, in each of our countries, in the midst of this pandemic, in the midst of our sufferings, in the midst of our sacrifices, in the midst of our finding ways to help and encourage others. Ultimately, God is the One who will “Get us all through this.”