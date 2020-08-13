AAUW (American Association of University Women) Owatonna members invite interested guests and potential members to attend their fall kick-off meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 27 via Zoom. Non-members interested in attending, please contact the AAUW at aauwowatonna@gmail.com with questions and details.
The speaker for the evening is Laura Ihrke, Steele County Auditor. Laura will discuss the upcoming November election procedures, including voter registration and mail-in/absentee ballot voting and will discuss the primary process and the cost of elections.
The AAUW Owatonna will also be hosting A Virtual Taste of Steele County. The Virtual Taste will give participants the opportunity to win a gift card from one of the vendors who have helped host the Taste of Steele County in previous years. Vendors are: Costas', El Tequila, Fareway Foods, Mizuki Fusion, Nick's Pizza, Old Town Bagels and Cafe, Owatonna Eagels Club, Owatonna Elks Club, Sparetime Entertainment, Steve's Meat Market and Torey's Restaurant and Bar.
Tickets to the virtual event are $10 each and each ticket will be entered into drawings for $25 vendor gift cards. Tickets will be available from AAUW Owatonna members or by request at aauwowatonna@gmail.com. The drawings will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 via Zoom.
Proceeds for the Taste of Steele County help fund AAUW educational scholarships for women and girls.