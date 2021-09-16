The Retrofit Companies is offering everyone a chance to responsibly dispose of electronics and appliances this Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Accepted items also include batteries, mercury devices and fluorescent light bulbs.
The event will be held at Retrofit, 1010 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna, in the north lot. Participants are encouraged to place their waste in their trunk or truck bed and to stay in their vehicle while staff unloads the items. Payment via credit cards is encouraged.
More information, including disposal pricing, is available at www.retrofitcompanies.com/eventcalendar.