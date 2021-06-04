The Owatonna Public Schools Nutrition Services Department will be operating the Summer Food Service Program offering free meals for kids ages 1-18 from June 7 to Aug. 13. Meal bundles will be available for pickup on Mondays and Wednesdays only and will contain multiple days’ worth of meals.
There will be no meal service on July 5; meals will be offered on July 6.
No sign-up is required, income eligibility does not apply, and pickup can occur at a chosen location.
Menus can be found at www.isd761.org – District Services – Nutrition Services.
Locations and Serving Times:
- Owatonna Middle School: 12–1 p.m.
- Wilson Elementary: 12–1 p.m.
- Owatonna Public Library: 12–12:30 p.m.
- Lincoln Elementary: 12:30–1 p.m.
Anyone with questions can contact the Owatonna Public Schools Nutrition Services Department at 507-444-8616, or email nutritionservices@isd761.org.