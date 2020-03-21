<&firstgraph>As winter is starting to become a fading memory and warmer temps, longer days, and green grass just ahead, it’s time to start thinking of getting outdoors this spring and summer and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer! While spending all day on a couch with Nutella and the TV is wildly appealing, other activities can be well worth your time. Like going outside! And sleeping there too! Camping is a great way to be adventurous, make good memories, and spend time with some high quality people. We just spent the last several months cooped inside and probably suffering from cabin fever, now is the time to get out and stretch your legs! Here are some reasons to get out and go camping!
<&firstgraph>
The Outdoors Are Good For Your Physical Health
<&firstgraph>You will find that getting outdoors, specifically camping, will improve your physical health in ways you never thought of.
<&firstgraph>• Boost Vitamin D – This one is simple. More natural sunshine = more vitamin D. Vitamin D increases bone health, muscle strength, lean body mass, helps skin disorders and more.
<&firstgraph>• Increase Endorphins which are natural pain and stress fighters.
<&firstgraph>• Burn More Calories: On average you can burn around 300 calories per hour when out camping if you have a moderately active camping trip.
<&firstgraph>• Rowing burns 250 calories per hour.
<&firstgraph>• Hiking and Backpacking burns 500 calories per hour.
<&firstgraph>• Walking burns 200 calories per hour.
<&firstgraph>• Playing with children burns 200 calories per hour.
<&firstgraph>We could go on about the health benefits of camping and getting outdoors, but I think you get the point.
<&firstgraph>
Create Life Lasting Memories With Your Family and Friends
<&firstgraph>I have so many great memories from camping as a child. Many of them may not have seemed great at the time, but it’s those disastrous trips that create the best memories. While camping with cousins, we started an all-out war between the boys and girls that resulted in which group could either get the other’s out of their tents or keep them awake the longest. Another camping memory comes while in the BWCA with my youth group in high school. We would frequently come across a portage that was exceptionally difficult or a blockage that would cause us to change course, but we were always able to push through it with a mantra of “It’s doable”. Though many times it probably should not have been, the laughs we had along the way were great. Other memories that seem like they would not be fun is having your canoe flip after hitting a rock in a pretty good current on a river. It might not have been the best time and moment, but it is a fun memory on a great outing. I could go on and on about all the memories I have. From the great fish that got away, to weathering a nasty storm, to flooded tents, all of these should be reasons that one would not want to camp, but it is all of these situations that create the best memories. There are obviously plenty of great things that happen while camping that are not extreme that create lasting impressions, but I want you to know that even if something doesn’t go your way outdoors, don’t let that be a reason why you don’t get out and camp. All this creates fonder memories than sitting at home with the TV on.
<&firstgraph>
Learn Something New and Practical
<&firstgraph>Ever wanted to learn how to cook over an open fire? Want to learn to fly fish? Canoe? Kayak? Swim? All of these and more are wonderful things you can learn while camping. Most Minnesota state parks offer different classes throughout the summer, so make sure to check the park office when checking in for any classes or activities going on the weekend of your trip.
Better Vision
<&firstgraph>This health benefit needed to be listed on it’s own because it sounds absolutely crazy. Getting outdoors gives your eyes a break from screens and what is known as Computer Vision Syndrome. This is fatigue in your eyes and can cause nearsightedness. Kids who play outside at least 2 hours a day were 4 times less likely to be nearsighted than those who played outside for 1 hour a day. Visit www.sciencealert.com/scientists-urge-children-to-play-outside-for-their-eyesight to learn more.
<&firstgraph>
Detach From Your Gadgets
<&firstgraph>This one is a personal favorite of mine. I’ve become so attached to my phone that I’ve been to the point of checking it first thing when I wake up and last thing when I go to bed. That’s not what I want. Sometimes it takes something like a camping trip with no internet connection to make you realize that not everything you’re checking in on really matters. If you ask my wife, I have been known to flip on a downloaded show on my phone during some of the rainy days, but even that is something I am trying to stop. There is plenty to do on camping trips even during the rainy times.
Enjoy New Environments
<&firstgraph>If you love to travel and experience new places, then camping is perfect for you. You may even find whole new worlds within a few hours drive of your house that you never even knew existed. There are plenty of local, state and national parks for you to get out and enjoy. When you get out during different seasons, you can go to the same place and have it feel totally new.
It’s A Cheap Vacation
<&firstgraph>While camping isn’t quite free (you do need a bit of gear and usually have to pay a campground fee), it is relatively cheap. Once you have invested in some quality camping gear, that gear last for many years. Then you are only investing $20-$50 a night on a campground and whatever you spend on food (which, let’s be honest, you’d probably spend as much or more at home).
<&firstgraph>
The Food Tastes Better
<&firstgraph>This couldn’t be more true for multiple reasons. When you are out camping you are probably going to try some new and fun recipes that you normally wouldn’t try at home. To make things even better, with all those calories you’ve burned off by being active all day, the food is going to taste amazing no matter what. On one of my trips to the BWCA, our group leader made scrambled eggs and froze them a few days before our trip. When it came time to heat them up, it looked so terrible, but tasted amazing, mostly because everyone was starving! On other trips, we brought some ribeye steaks and I tell ya what, there is not much better than a steak cooked over a fire! On a final night in the BWCA, we had very little food left and wanted to use it up so we didn’t have to haul it back with us. After landing at our campsite, several of us ate pita bread with cooked onions and butter and after canoeing all day, I devoured the food as if it was candy. Eating outdoors, cooking on a fire, is hard to beat. Moral of the story here, plan some recipes and be shocked at how good it will all be, even if it looks unappealing!
<&firstgraph>
Rekindle Relationships
<&firstgraph>With the hustle and bustle of kids, jobs, electronics, deadlines and bills, relationships can often times suffer from demanding and stressful lives. But by eliminating these distractions and interruptions you may just find it easy to spark up a slowed down relationship. The same is true for relationships with your kids. We all know that it can be difficult to find time to connect with your kids with work, meetings, sports, and homework. Camping provides you with that uninterrupted time and helps you to really focus on one another.
Reset Your Sleep Cycle
<&firstgraph>When you expose yourself to only natural light, your internal clock quickly resets itself to rise with the sun and sleep shortly after sunset. Recent studies have shown that we actually sleep better when we set our sleep cycles with those of the sun. This is the way people have operated for thousands of years. Not to mention, camping gives you an excuse to go to bed by 9 p.m.!
<&firstgraph>
Campfires Were The Original TV’s
<&firstgraph>There is something weirdly hypnotic about staring at a campfire. Pair that with a group of friends and family and and you can spark some of the best conversations you’ve ever had.
And Lastly, It’s Fun
<&firstgraph>No explanation needed.
<&firstgraph>So, this spring, summer and even looking to fall, I encourage you to get out and go camping. You don’t need to be an expert, camping is for all! You can stay local and try out Rice Lake State park to give camping a shot if you are a beginner or I strongly encourage the north shore and BWCA as phenomenal camping spots for anyone who has not been up there. If camping is not up your alley, I still highly encourage you to get outdoors and hit up local or state parks for daily hiking trips. Enjoy your times outdoors and have a great spring season!