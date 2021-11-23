Melissa Spinler, Gambling Manager of the Owatonna Eagles Club 1791 presented Don Overlie, Steele County Toys for Tots Coordinator with a significant donation of $1,000 to supplement purchasing toys for the program. Steele County Toys for Tots would like to thank the Owatonna Eagles for their support.
If you, your business or organization would like to make a monetary donation to Steele County Toys for Tots please send checks to:
Toys For Tots of Steele County
PO Box 199
Owatonna, MN 55060
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or find Steele County Toys for Tots on Facebook for status updates.
Additional Information about Steele County Toys for Tots:
Toys for Tots of Steele County has been in existence for more than 39 years. It operates within the national U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program, which began in 1947. Its objective is to collect and distribute new and unwrapped toys to Steele County needy children at Christmas. Monetary donations and gift cards received are used to purchase toys as per directives from the national organization.
Toys for Tots of Steele County provide gifts to children from 0-15 years of age in the Steele County area. All donations to these two programs, either money, gift cards, or toys, remain under local control and are used for local families.