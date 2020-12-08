The Owatonna School Board will hold its annual Truth in Taxation hearing at 6 p.m. Monday. Its regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Due to the current guidance about limiting person-to-person contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all meetings of the Owatonna School Board are conducted in accordance with state law regulating meetings by telephone or other electronic means until further notice. Members of the public are not permitted to attend meetings due to the current health pandemic. Persons may monitor meetings from a remote location by viewing the live-stream video found on the school district website: www.isd761.org/our-district/school-board/meeting-dates.
Public comments should be emailed to schoolboard@isd761.org by 3 p.m. the day of the regular meeting and should include the sender’s name, address, and phone number as per the normal public comment procedure. The comments will be read during the meeting. Likewise, questions during the Truth in Taxation presentation may be emailed to levy@isd761.org.