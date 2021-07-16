When I came to Owatonna in 1959, it was the first time I had been exposed to what I called rural Minnesota. The Hale family were city dwellers and I had never been on a farm to experience farm life until I arrived here.
It didn’t take long for me to become acquainted with Hazel and Henry Kubat who farmed just just south of Pratt. Hazel quickly became a fan of mine when I was broadcasting on radio station KRFO. For years the station phone would ring shortly after I signed the station on the air at 6 in the morning. She gave me the temperature on the farm, and any news highlights she had come upon in the last 24 hours. Her calls were especially appreciated during the winter months when Hazel would relate the weather in rural Steele County, including the temperature and during snowstorms Hazel would have already been outside doing chores and could relate first-hand the weather conditions. That was especially valuable during a snowstorm when Hazel would give her opinion on whether it was safe to drive in the country.
Hazel was a regular contributor to the station cake auction and always brought in a favorite homemade recipe that always brought in a high bid because many others knew what a good cook she was. She and Henry were staunch Republicans and Hazel was active in the Farm Bureau. In fact, I remember the day when Hazel suffered a stroke when attending a Farm Bureau women’s gathering. She spent the rest of her life at Cedarview Nursing Home. She was so unhappy and whenever I went to visit her, all she would do was cry.
Hazel and Henry adopted our family and every so often on Sundays, we were invited out to the farm for a home-cooked chicken dinner. The chicken was delicious, cooked on a wood stove. It probably wasn’t healthy for us, but Mary and the kids loved it as did I. It was always topped off with a homemade piece of pie or cake. She and Henry loved hosting us and it was my first look at authentic farm life.
I used to love following Henry into the barn when it was milking time for their brown Swiss dairy cows. Their herd was one of the few brown Swiss in the county. Henry had names for all of them.
Treating the Hales to a day on the farm
One day that I will always remember was when my dad, mother and sister were visiting us. They lived in Peoria, Illinois. When Hazel learned that they were going to be in Owatonna for the weekend, she extended an invitation to the Hale family to come out to the farm and enjoy a fried chicken dinner. My dad didn’t often smile a lot, but you can see by the photo that he was thoroughly enjoying himself. Hazel and Henry were great hosts and it was a day that the Hales wouldn’t forget! My sister fell in love with their dog, Mitzi.
Fair notes
A reminder that the Steele County Free Fair Mega ride passes are now available at the service county at Hy-Vee. They are $55 and entitle the holder to unlimited rides on the midway all during fair week.
Another reminder that membership in the Steele County Ag. Society is now available at the fair office. Memberships are just $5.00 and entitle you to attend the annual meeting of the Ag. Society and also shows your support for the fair. Memberships must be purchased by 8:00 p.m. on Sunday August 22.
There are daily ride specials on the midway. Aug.17 is Power 96 Radio Night. Each ride is $2 from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 18 is Horizon Eye Care Kid’s Day. A ticket for unlimited rides on the midway from noon to 5 p.m. is $22. Thursday, August 19 is Senior Day Ride Special (62 and older). Carousel and ferris wheel specials are featured. Thursday night it’s Culver’s Moonlight Madness. A $25 ticket entitles the holder to unlimited rides from 5-11 p.m. If you pick up a Culver’s coupon at Culver’s in Owatonna, the ticket is $22. Friday is Family Fun Day from noon to 5 p.m. sponsored by North risk Partners/TPS Insurance. $22 for unlimited rides. Saturday is the Profinium Inc. Saturday Ride Special. A $25 ticket entitles the holder to unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m. plus a chance to win one of eight bicycles. Sunday is Pepsi Family Day. A $25 ticket entitles the holder to unlimited rides from noon to 9 p.m. plus a free Pepsi and hot dog.
Doug Wardlow visit
The Steele County Republicans invite you to meet Doug Wardlow, Minnesota attorney Ggneral candidate at the Owatonna Public Library Monday night, July 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.. There will be a question-and-answer session at the Meet -And-Greet event. Wardlow is from Prior Lake and served as a Minnesota state representative from 2011-13. He is a constitutional lawyer.
New coaches at OHS
In case you missed the news from Lucas Seehafer a week ago in the People’s Press, the OHS Athletic Office announced the hiring of two new coaches. New Girl’s Head Track and Field Coach is Debby Gleason. In the past, Coach Gleason served as the Kids First/Middle School head coach from 2016-19 as well as serving as the high school boy’s and girl’s high jump coach in 2020-21. Prior to her coaching career, she was a three-time NCAA Division II National High Jump champion and a six-time NCAA All-American Track and Field athlete at Augustana College.
David Fromm, of Prior Lake, has been hired as the new OHS boy’s high school hockey coach. He comes to Owatonna with a boatload of hockey experience. He most recently served as head coach for the Colorado Thunderbirds AAA program from 2011-20. Before beginning his coaching tenure in Colorado, he served as head coach for the Minneapolis South High School.
An upcoming celebration
You are invited to a community celebration of the inclusive playground and miracle field this Monday night July 19. The event will be held at Manthey Park in north Owatonna. There will be a tailgating party from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and the Miracle Field ribbon cutting at 5:30. A first-time ball game will be held as well. The public is invited.
Music in the Park next week
The Owatonna Community Band will make its second appearance in the Central Park Concert Series this Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.
Gus’ Station event
The seventh annual Gus Station Car Show and Fundraiser will be held next Saturday, July 24, with a car show from 8:30-noon. There will be a silent auction and dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles registered. The awards will be given at noon.
Joke of the week
The man was working in his yard when he was startled by a car that came crashing through his hedge and ended up in his front lawn. He rushed to help an elderly lady out of the car and sat her down on a lawn chair. He said, “You appear quite elderly to be driving.” “Well, yes I am,” she proudly replied. “I’ll be 97 next Monday and I am now old enough that I don’t need a driver’s license anymore.” He asked, “How do you know?” “The last time I went to my doctor, he examined me and asked if I had a driver’s license. I told him yes and handed it to him. He took a scissors out of the drawer, cut the license into pieces and threw them in the waste basket, saying ‘You won’t need this anymore.’ So, I thanked him and left!”