LearningRx Owatonna wins two top awards at National Convention

OWATONNA — The LearningRx Owatonna Brain Training Center was presented with two top awards at the company’s national convention held in Colorado Springs, Colorado: the 2019 Customer Service Award and Trainer of the Year. The Customer Service Award is given to centers that have shown a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.
“Our Owatonna team has helped countless clients excel by training their brains to be faster and more efficient learners,” says LearningRx CEO Kim Hanson. “Their personal brain trainers have produced not only life changing results, but also incredibly satisfied customers. The 2019 Customer Service Award honors them for their impeccable customer service and commitment to customer satisfaction.”
To determine customer satisfaction, LearningRx uses a 10-point scale and asks clients (or their parents) the likelihood they would recommend LearningRx to a friend. The 10-point measurement of customer loyalty also works as a system to increase customer satisfaction. LearningRx has used the accountability program to create system-wide profitable growth.
The Trainer of the Year Award was given to Sonja Harris. Sonja has been with LearningRx in Owatonna since it opened in May 2017. She has done over 1000 hours of quality, intense cognitive training with clients.
“I am beyond honored to receive the LearningRx 2019 Trainer of the Year award and to be part of the greatest team at LearningRx Owatonna,” said Harris. “The work that we do and the lives that we change makes my heart sing. Thank you to Darci Stanford for inviting me to be a part of her vision for helping everyone who struggles with memory, reading, math, problem solving, etc. I am privileged to work alongside the greatest trainers who all continue to help each other be better at what we do. Thank you!”