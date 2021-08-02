Back to school shopping can be an exciting, albeit spendy, time of year for students and their caretakers. To ensure wise spending and avoiding scams or price gouging, the BBB recommends the following tips:
Research big ticket items
Check with schools to find out their technology requirements. Before purchasing an expensive laptop, tablet or other computer accessory, research the brands, warranty, customer reviews and the prices at various stores to make certain the best deal can be had. Also, look up the retailer’s reputation on BBB.org.
Shop smart with sales and tax-free weekends
Compare prices between different retail stores, save coupons, sign up for email alerts and redeem any cash-back or rebate offers. This will help get the best deals and stay within budget.
Ask for discounts
Many stores and software companies offer discounts. Some of them are available to students that have either a .edu email address or a student ID. Others may have a discount for signing up for marketing materials, or surf the internet for online coupons and discounts (make certain they are affiliated with the retailer). Even if there isn’t a discount advertised at the store, it doesn’t hurt to ask.
Consider buying in bulk
If meeting in person, some teachers may ask parents to buy bulk items (paper towels, tissues, wipes, hand sanitizer) for the entire classroom to use throughout the year. Compare lists with other parents and see if costs can be shared.
Shop wisely, safely online
Online shoppers should be wary of “click bait” ads that feature items that imply that they may want or need it based on their search history. Scammers could be trying to drive them to a different website to potentially steal personal information. Take note of the ad and go to the store’s website by directly typing into the search bar. Make note of the website’s privacy policy, contact information, and always use a credit card when making a purchase.
Suspicious retailers should be reported to the BBB.org/ScamTracker or do a keyword search to see if any other consumers have encountered the same issue.