The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Lawren Deml of Ellendale.
Rebekah Bendorf and Amy Oldenburg of Owatonna.
To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester GPA of 3.70, and have completed at least 12 credits during the semester, with no incompletes, no courses below the 100 level, no repeats, and no Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory registrations (except in degree credit-bearing courses that are offered only on the S/U grading system in which a grade of S has been earned).