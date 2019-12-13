St. Mary's School granted $25,000

OWATONNA — St. Mary’s School recently received a $25,000 check for successfully completing a challenge they were offered by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. Mr. Schulze is the founder and chairman emeritus of Best Buy Co., Inc. The Foundation’s mission is to create transformational impact in several different areas, with Catholic education being one of those areas.
In order to be granted the $25,000 from the Schulze Family Foundation, St. Mary’s School needed to raise $25,000, while attracting new donors. St. Mary’s School Principal Jen Swanson commented, “The support we received was incredible. We not only have generated a total of $67,000 to enhance the education of our students, but the Foundation’s philanthropic spirit has also impacted our school in countless ways. We are grateful for this opportunity.”