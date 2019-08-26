Does Commercial
Junior Kid, born after March 1st
1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN
2nd Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN
3rd Brad Struck Glenville, MN
Senior Kid, born Dec. 1, 2018-Feb. 28, 2019
1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN
2nd Simon Sommers Janesville, MN
3rd Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats
4th Brad Struck Glenville, MN
5th Matthew Strobel Pemberton, MN
6th Shad Lambert Medford, MN
7th Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats
8th Charlea Underwood Ellendale, MN
9th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm
Fall kid, born Sept. 1, 2018-Nov. 30, 2018
1st Halle Underwood Ellendale, MN
2nd Charlea Underwood Ellendale, MN
Yearling, born March 1, 2018-May 31, 2018
1st Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats
2nd Jim Arthur Ellendale, MN
3rd Halle Underwood Ellendale, MN
4th Maxwell D Johnson Nerstrand, MN
5th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm
6th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm
7th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm
8th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm
Senior Yearling Doe, born Dec. 1, 2017-Feb. 28, 2018
1st Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN
2nd Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN
3rd Jim Arthur Ellendale, MN
4th Charlea Underwood Ellendale, MN
2 year old Doe, 24 to under 36 months
1st Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm
Champion Commercial
1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN
Reserve Champion Commercial
1st Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats
Does Full Blood/Percentage
Senior Kid, born Dec. 1, 2018-Feb. 28, 2019
1st Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN
2nd Lynnzae L Van Wyk Saint James, MN
3rd Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN
4th Jim Arthur Ellendale, MN
5th Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN
6th Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN
Fall Kid, born June 1, 2018-Nov. 30, 2018
1st Cole A Balvitsch Ellendale, MN
Yearling, March 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018
1st Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN
2nd Lynnzae L Van Wyk Saint James, MN
3rd Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats
4th Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats
5th Cole A Balvitsch Ellendale, MN
6th Alexis Ahlborn Owatonna, MN
Senior Yearling Doe, Dec. 1, 2017-Feb. 28, 2018
1st Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats
2nd Shad Lambert Medford, MN
Registered Champion
1st Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN
Reserve Champion Registered
1st Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN
Overall Champion
1st Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN
Reserve Champion Overall
1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN