Does Commercial

Junior Kid, born after March 1st

1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN

2nd Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN

3rd Brad Struck Glenville, MN

Senior Kid, born Dec. 1, 2018-Feb. 28, 2019

1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN

2nd Simon Sommers Janesville, MN

3rd Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats

4th Brad Struck Glenville, MN

5th Matthew Strobel Pemberton, MN

6th Shad Lambert Medford, MN

7th Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats

8th Charlea Underwood Ellendale, MN

9th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm

Fall kid, born Sept. 1, 2018-Nov. 30, 2018

1st Halle Underwood Ellendale, MN

2nd Charlea Underwood Ellendale, MN

Yearling, born March 1, 2018-May 31, 2018

1st Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats

2nd Jim Arthur Ellendale, MN

3rd Halle Underwood Ellendale, MN

4th Maxwell D Johnson Nerstrand, MN

5th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm

6th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm

7th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm

8th Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm

Senior Yearling Doe, born Dec. 1, 2017-Feb. 28, 2018

1st Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN

2nd Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN

3rd Jim Arthur Ellendale, MN

4th Charlea Underwood Ellendale, MN

2 year old Doe, 24 to under 36 months

1st Jack T Skalicky Ellendale, MN J & S Farm

Champion Commercial

1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN

Reserve Champion Commercial

1st Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats

Does Full Blood/Percentage

Senior Kid, born Dec. 1, 2018-Feb. 28, 2019

1st Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN

2nd Lynnzae L Van Wyk Saint James, MN

3rd Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN

4th Jim Arthur Ellendale, MN

5th Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN

6th Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN

Fall Kid, born June 1, 2018-Nov. 30, 2018

1st Cole A Balvitsch Ellendale, MN

Yearling, March 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018

1st Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN

2nd Lynnzae L Van Wyk Saint James, MN

3rd Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats

4th Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats

5th Cole A Balvitsch Ellendale, MN

6th Alexis Ahlborn Owatonna, MN

Senior Yearling Doe, Dec. 1, 2017-Feb. 28, 2018

1st Lisa M Ahrens Owatonna, MN Ahrens Family Boar Goats

2nd Shad Lambert Medford, MN

Registered Champion

1st Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN

Reserve Champion Registered

1st Zach J Finholdt Medford, MN

Overall Champion

1st Jaelynn M Therring Hayfield, MN

Reserve Champion Overall

1st Brad Struck Glenville, MN

