The Steele County Historical Society will hold Gus’ Station Car Cruise and Fundraiser in the west parking lot of the Steele County History Center on Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration for the cruise begins at 8 a.m. and costs $10. Each cruiser will be given a kit including a map and driving directions to care communities in Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Owatonna, and Medford, as well as a commemorative dash plaque. The cruise will begin at 9 a.m.
Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles once arriving at the parking lot. Volunteers will direct vehicles for social distancing. Event volunteers wearing face coverings will pick up registration information from parked vehicles.
All dollars generated from this event will be directed to the Service Bay proposed to be built next to Gus’ Station in the Village of Yesteryear. This building will house the Alexander truck, Meixner 1919 Dodge and other Owatonna Tool Company artifacts relating to the automotive industry and will provide storage as well as a work area.
This event is sponsored by Steve’s Meat Market, Lerberg Food, Fitness, & Car Wash of Ellendale and Curt’s Truck & Diesel, Inc. of Owatonna.
If you have any further questions regarding this event, please contact SCHS for more information, 507-451-1420.